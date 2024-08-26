Shauntea Weaver, a 40-year-old bride, is devastated after her fiancé, Kirk Walker, died in a car crash just one day before their wedding.

The accident occurred on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem, involving a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with their Dodge Challenger.

Kirk Walker, a 38-year-old father of three, and his cousin Rob McLaurin, 40, were killed in the crash at approximately 2:20 a.m. during Walker’s bachelor party.

The wedding ceremony, scheduled for August 25 at 5:00 p.m., was canceled due to the “fatal crash.”

Shauntea expressed her profound grief, saying:

“I should be wearing my wedding dress now, not grieving the loss of the love of my life. I feel like this is a TV show and I’m going to wake up any minute and go back to my real life. Every hour since it happened, I’m having a different emotion take me over.”

The grieving Bride described her late fiancé as a generous and hard-working man with a heart of gold, saying:

“He died 24 hours before our wedding. It’s devastating, and not just for me. He has three children who loved him immeasurably. They are heartbroken that their father’s been taken. He was such a generous, hard-working man. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. Such a hard worker.”

