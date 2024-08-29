Nigerian musician, Dammy Krane has been released from police custody, following an appeal by social media influencer Verydarkman (VDM) to fellow artist Davido.

The singer had been detained since August 22 over allegations of defamation against Davido.

He claimed that Davido owed him a large sum of money and made accusations about the circumstances surrounding Tagbo’s death.

Social media influencer Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, intervened in the matter.

VDM visited the police station to express his gratitude for their help and learned about Dammy Krane’s detention.

He then appealed to Davido to release Dammy Krane, describing him as a good and caring person who wouldn’t oppress others.

“I saw Dammy Krane in prison, and he’s really going through a lot. Davido, I want to beg you, please give him a second chance. I know you’re not an oppressor.” He said.

After his release, Dammy Krane expressed his joy and gratitude to VeryDarkMan, apologizing to Davido.

In a viral video, he apologized to Davido, referring to him as his brother, and stated that they would find a way to resolve their issues.

He also vowed to focus on his music and move forward from the incident.

Watch below;

