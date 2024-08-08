Nollywood actor, Amokade Omotayo, popularly known as Ijebu has expressed frustration over being typecast as a gateman in films without any romantic scenes.

In a viral video, the movie star asked movie producers to consider his request to be given more diverse roles.

Ijebu, who has been typecast as a gateman in numerous films, expressed his desire to kiss any lady who visits the home he works for, even in a gateman role.

His statement has sparked a humorous reaction from friends and colleagues, with some suggesting he kiss well-known actresses Iya Gbonkan or Iya Ramota, famous for their evil roles.

@aremooba_ “That one no be issue. You will kiss Iya Gbonkan or Iya no network.”

@queenoluwa: “I have an idea. (Nigerian Titanic) you and Aunty Ramota will be a perfect match for kissing.”

@olatunde_omoakin: “This is more reason we should protest, if our government is good and competent why won’t you kiss in a movie. Tinubu you failed us and also failed our movie industry.”

@allclassbenson: “They no allow you kiss when you dey young. Na now wey you don dey old you won kiss? Sorry, it’s too late. we can’t allow such. Omo werey Dey beg for kiss.”

@orlahkash: “@ijebuuofficial ft @kiss@ iya gbonkan @aunty ramota, once upon a time a unwanted man.”

Watch below;

