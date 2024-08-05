Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye has responded to All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain Joe Igbokwe ‘s comments on his ongoing feud with twin brother Peter Okoye.

Joe had expressed disappointment at the brothers’ inability to work together and resolve their issues amicably, stating:

“So shameful that two twin brothers, Paul and Peter, cannot work together, cannot love one another, they cannot trust each other, they cannot think together, they cannot reason together, they cannot forgive each other, they cannot manage their wives, they cannot manage their success story, they cannot control their emotions, they cannot manage their internal contradictions. Even their wives could not help matters. What about their parents, their brothers and sisters, their Nnaochie? Etc. This is a shame..it pains me to no end. Now, are there no elders in the family? This is success without brains—education without character. Make shame catch us small, na. When Gold rusts, what will Iron do? Ndi ara akwu Eke. Awon werey”.

Paul Okoye responded by calling Joe Igbokwe “elder wey mumu” (an elder who is foolish).

He advised him to focus on the country’s problems rather than meddling in his family’s affairs.

“Joe Igbokwe. Your papa!!! Elder wey Mumu!! Focus on the country wey you put mouth scatter!! People are hungry!!” Paul wrote on his Instagram story.

Recall that a recent interview, Paul Okoye opened up about his relationship with his twin brother, recounting how Peter got him and their older brother, Jude Okoye, arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in December 2023.

The brothers’ rift is coming barely two years after their reconciliation.

See below;

ALSO READ: “She was an unfaithful wife and was putting sleeping pills in his noodles” – Mohbad’s father spills dirt about his wife