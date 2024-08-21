Kellyrae and his wife Kassia experienced their first couple fight in the Big Brother Naija Season 9 house.

The disagreement started when a male housemate, Fairme, claimed Kassia touched his nipple.

Kassia denied the accusation, but Kellyrae wanted to discuss the issue further. He said:

“I’m not saying you touched his nipple, he said Kassia, you touched my nipple. Do you listen to someone when someone talks to you, or you just listen to respond? He said Kassia, you dey touch my nipple. That was what he said.”

Kellyrae used himself as an example to illustrate his point, saying that if he were washing a plate and accidentally touched a girl’s chest, it wouldn’t make sense for her to accuse him of rubbing her nipple.

Kellyrae explained that he didn’t get angry when the incident happened because he intended to have a serious talk with Kassia later.

However, Kassia got angry and walked out, leading to their first couple fight in the house.

Despite the tension, Kellyrae later apologized to Kassia and went to bed, attempting to diffuse the situation and make amends.

