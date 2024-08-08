Nigerian politician and senator, Ned Nwoko has commended his wife, Regina Daniels, for her courage in speaking out on the ongoing nationwide protest.

Recall that despite facing backlash for her initial comments, Regina stood firm in her call for peace and non-violence.

Ned Nwoko took to social media to express his admiration for his wife ‘s strength and wisdom.

He acknowledged the country’s economic and insecurity problems, which he attributed to decades of bad governance.

Writing further, the Billionaire appealed for peaceful protests, emphasizing that there can be no justification for further loss of lives.

Nwoko also announced his plans to share realistic immediate solutions to the country’s problems in the coming days, leveraging his experience as a senator.

He wrote;

“I commend Gina’s wisdom and strength of character in deciding on her own to sympathise and support Nigerians showing bottled-up frustrations with the apparent hopelessness in the country. I must add that the current economic and insecurity problems in Nigeria are a result of decades of bad governance. Please let everyone be peaceful with the protests, as there cannot be any justifications for more loss of lives. I have also decided that in the next few days, I will speak and write on a few realistic immediate solutions, especially on economic and insecurity problems facing our nation. As a senator, my bills and motions have been about the people. This is really my passion.”

