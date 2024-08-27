Nollywood actress, Adanma Luke has publicly apologized for the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of actor Junior Pope (John Odonwodo) and four others in April.

In an emotional video posted on her Instagram page, the movie producer expressed deep remorse and revealed her struggles with severe depression and deteriorating mental health since the incident.

Adanma pleaded for prayers and forgiveness, saying she was sorry for taking away the loved ones of Nigerians.

She expressed sadness that the accident happened on her set and that the victims were working for her at the time.

Adanma Luke acknowledged that she is not God and that the accident that killed Junior Pope and others, was destined to happen, but questioned why it had to happen to her.

The actress shared her personal struggles, including depression, mental health deterioration, public criticism, and personal grief.

She emphasized that she did not intentionally cause the accident and asked for forgiveness, saying that Nigerians do not know what she is going through.

In her words;

“I’m just here to say that I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Nigerians. I’m sorry I took away your loved ones… I’m very sad. Inasmuch as I try to be strong, I don’t see myself strong. I’m so sad that this had to happen on my set. I’m sad that they had to work for me at that particular time. I’m not God. It has been destined to happen, it is meant to happen, but why me?.

I never liked the internet drama, but this whole thing put me out there. A lot of people have been dragging me; some have been calling me, ‘Ada, don’t talk. Let this die; don’t talk’. But I go through a lot.

I did not even know what depression was until this incident happened. I’m gradually losing my life. I’m regretting a lot of things. I don’t even know how to call people for jobs.

People are even saying I went on vacation, I’m here for business. I’ve been indoors doing nothing and yet still catering to the families that lost their loved ones. Where do you people expect me to get all the money from? I need to work.

I go through so much. I’m trying to heal, but it’s not coming back. We all loved JP, and we all loved the other people who also lost their lives, my crew members.

My friends want me to get my sanity back, but I’m not seeing myself doing all that. I believe that if anything happens to me now, everybody will rest. I didn’t do it on purpose. God, why me? Please, Nigerians, I’m sorry. You don’t know what I’m going through.”

Watch below;

