Nollywood actor, Tayo Adeleye has celebrated the posthumous birthday of his late wife, Chantal.

Recall that the movie producer tragically lost his wife in February, just three years after their marriage.

In a heartfelt message, Tayo Adeleye expressed his deep longing and misses his late wife terribly.

He reminisced about her loving care, guidance, and prayers, which he dearly misses.

The movie star also finds life without her to be surreal and struggles to come to terms with her absence.

He wrote;

“Happy Heavenly birthday, love of my life! I can’t even put into words how much I’m missing you. Honestly, life is so strange without you. I miss you each and every day. I miss your voice and the way you used to pray and advice when things are not going right with me. Nothing makes sense without you. Your care, smile and love is a memory I will never forget. Continue to Rest in the power of the lord.”

