Nigerian high-life singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, has shared his inspiring story of rising to fame from humble beginnings in Enugu.

In a recent interview on the In My Opinion Podcast, the music star revealed that he started his music career by playing the piano in a studio for rapper Nigga Raw.

Eager to learn music production, he paid the rapper’s producer the sum of N1000 and took lessons.

Eventually, he became skilled enough to produce his own beats.

“From learning studio production to a producer. From there, I started doing jobs as a producer, and I charged 5,000 per beat,” he disclosed.

Flavour also credited Nigga Raw for mentoring him and helping him understand the world of music.

“Nigga Raw was the guy that opened my eyes to what being an artist is about,” he said.

Flavour further revealed that he initially considered pursuing an RnB career but ultimately chose Highlife Fusion due to its commercial potential.

A pivotal phone call from renowned music marketer Obaino Music led to his move from Enugu to Lagos, where he gained wider exposure and subsequently achieved international stardom.

Today, Flavour is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated musicians with a global following.

