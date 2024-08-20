Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania, has opened up about a pivotal moment in his career when he was asked to end his performance to make way for popular duo, P-Square.

In an interview, the singer reminisced about the day Peter and Paul Okoye, fresh from releasing their hit single “Temptation”, arrived at his regular performance spot at City Centre in Enugu.

Despite having built a loyal fan base, Flavour was asked to leave the stage, allowing P-Square to perform.

The crowd erupted when Paul of P-Square took the microphone and performed their hit single, leaving a lasting impression on the singer.

This encounter, according to him, ultimately became a turning point in his career.

In his words;

“So I was like, it’s the same music these people are doing I’ve been doing with you, and you never shouted like this. I was so cold; I was just watching. When they left, the manager just told me to carry on.

“Then it started occurring to me that these guys, the difference is that they create their sound, go to the studio, and record. That’s how it’s done. So you are just a music man.

“So I decided to change from a music man to an artiste, and that was the difficult part of it because I thought it was going to be easy. I could play, I could sing, but to create your own sound, where are you going to start from.

“The best way to go about it was to start afresh.”

Flavour’s music career took off as a church drummer, laying the groundwork for his success.

He has since become a household name globally, thanks to his hit song “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)”.

