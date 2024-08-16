In a recent interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Nigerian hip-hop artist, Jeriq shared his thoughts on his music, inspiration, and journey to success.

When asked about his early beginnings, the singer revealed that his musical journey started in the Catholic church choir.

He explained, “I started music when I was in the Catholic church. I was in the choir, so that was when I got in contact with music for the first time.”

He also credited his father’s influence, saying, “My dad always played Emeka Morocco’s music, so it was a combination of church and the music I was hearing growing up.”

Jeriq emphasized the importance of his roots. He said, “I’m the voice of the streets – I’m the hometown hero. I love the streets; I’m from the streets, so we connect with each other.”

He believes that his connection with the streets is the key to his success.

The rapper also spoke about his latest album, “King”, which he described as a celebration of his triumphs.

He said, “It’s all about celebration and fulfillment for me because I went through a lot. The album is basically full of stories about my trials, tribulations, and triumphs.”

Jeriq’s music is inspired by his desire to inspire others.

He said, “The music video is inspiring, and that was what I was trying to achieve. I was trying to inspire the streets, because if you watch the video, you see when I was broke, and I was not okay. It’s just a video of ‘rags to riches’ – that was what the video was talking about.”

ALSO READ:“My baby, my special gift from God” Nancy Uche pens heartwarming message to adopted daughter, Oluebube Obio on her 20th birthday