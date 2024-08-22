Nigerian actor and movie producer Yul Edochie has publicly declared his love for his second wife, Judy Austin, in a heartfelt Instagram video.

Many people are still trying to wrap their heads around Yul’s sudden move from his first wife, May, to Judy Austin.

After being married to May for sixteen years, Yul had an affair with Judy, who became pregnant and had his child.

He later married Judy, and now his divorce from May is ongoing in court.

Today, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share a love video of himself and Judy Austin.

In the caption, he professed his undying love for Judy, declaring that “In 10 lifetimes, I would find you again 10 times.”

This statement has sparked a mix of reactions from fans and followers, with some praising his love for Judy and others criticizing his handling of his previous marriage.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “They have no regard for marriage”- Life Coach, Solomon Buchi bl@sts BBNaija married couple, Double Kay over viral h£ated argument video