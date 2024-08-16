Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has revealed the heart-wrenching reason behind the extravagant burial ceremony he organized for his late mother.

In a recent interview, the club owner shared that his family has a history of not living beyond 80 years, a generational curse that his mother desperately tried to break.

With a heavy heart, Obi Cubana disclosed that his mother passed away at the age of 78.5, just shy of her 80th birthday.

The family had been planning a grand celebration to mark this significant milestone, but fate had other plans.

Determined to honor his mother ‘s memory, Obi Cubana redirected the funds meant for her 80th birthday party towards a lavish burial ceremony.

He explained that his mother’s attempt to live up to 80 was a remarkable achievement, and the family wanted to celebrate her life in a manner that would do justice to her legacy.

“All my siblings are married and successful, and we were praying for my mother to break the generational jinx and the kind of party we would throw for her, nobody would have ever done it; we even started saving up for that. And she died on December 31, at the age of 79, after celebrating 78.

“So I said, she tried at 79 and half, so we brought everything together to celebrate her, at least; she tried and almost broke the jinx, that was why we went all out for the bμr!al. “Obi Cubana”

