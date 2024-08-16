Wunmi Aloba, the wife of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has addressed the accusations made against her by her step-sister Karimot.

Karimot accused Wunmi of having a fierce argument with Mohbad before his death and taking his phone, which contained private information he had asked her to return but she didn’t.

Her allegations have sparked controversy and raised questions about Wunmi’s involvement in Mohbad’s death.

In response to the allegations, Wunmi shared a mysterious post on her Instagram stories, saying “I’ve survived too many storms to be bothered by raindrops.”

This suggests that the wife of Late Mohbad is not disturbed by the accusations by her steps sister and has faced more significant challenges in the past.

Her post has received mixed reactions from fans and followers, with some expressing support and others criticizing her.

@oluchukwu_____: “Any woman that sees DNA test as a big deal is a suspect.”

@percksss__: “I’m still wondering why people are still disturbing this young lady, it’s bad enough she lost her husband! But to be constantly bullied and insulted on sm because of that same husband is very disheartening.’

@billion_dollarbabyyy: “I’m not sure this person is her sister because why the hate?” @sauceprince1: “Within all of us, there is a storm. Some believe it will never end, but he who has faith in the heavens will weather any storm.”

@nene_george: “Every day we’re still at the same junction. This is fast becoming an internet bully as far as I’m concerned. Charge her to court or stop cyberbullying her.”

Watch below;

