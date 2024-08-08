Renowned Nigerian musician, King Sunny Ade has opened up about his close relationship with the late singer Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away recently.

He revealed this in an interview with QEDng.

Sunny Ade shared his heartfelt thoughts on his bond with Onyeka Onwenu, saying: “I can’t explain it; you know if they give you the news of the death of a loved one who has to do with your life and also your work.”

The music legend described her as a trusted advisor and supportive colleague, who frequently offered valuable advice and contributions to his music and career.

“She’s not just an ordinary woman; she was someone who would sit down with you and she used to say, ‘Can I chip in some advice?’ and the advice was always correct,” he added.

Speaking further, Sunny fondly remembered Onyeka’s significant supports to his music and career.

“She used to do more than I did; when it comes to music that people do together, she used to do more. She would tap me and say, ‘Sunny, let’s take it this way,’ and it was always good,” he recalled.

Sunny Ade visited Onwenu’s family to express his condolences and reflected on their relationship, saying: “Her passing is a huge loss to me and the music industry.”

