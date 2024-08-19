Music executive, Paulo Okoye has sparked a heated debate in the Nigerian music industry by claiming that Kizz Daniel is the only artist who can compete with Grammy winner Burna Boy.

In an interview with broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde, known as Daddy Freeze, the tlentt manager stated that while African Legend is currently unmatched in Nigeria’s music scene, Kizz has the potential to challenge him if he improves himself.

Paulo Okoye believes that Kizz Daniel ‘s earnings and popularity make him the only artist who can rival Burna Boy.

According to him, the singer made at least $7.5 million from his side alone, and he doesn’t know how much he makes from other sources.

Additionally, Paulo stated that Burna Boy is the wealthiest Nigerian artist, earning around $70 million to $80 million last year.

In his words;

“Kizz Daniel is the only person that I know that can challenge Burna Boy if he puts himself together. I worked with him two years ago. And I know how much he makes. Kizz Daniel made at least $7.5 million from my side. I don’t even know how much he makes from others.”

