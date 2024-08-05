A viral video on social media has sparked concern over the disappearance of a young lady named Francis Deborah, who traveled to Italy by road over a year ago.

According to the video shared by her friend, @perpetualalfred1, on TikTok, the lady was in her final year of university when she decided to travel to Italy by road.

Since her departure, no one has heard from her, causing concern for her family, especially her mother.

In the video, @perpetualalfred1 said: “To my bestie who left 400l first semester to travel by road to Italy. I hope you are fine, it’s over a year now and no one has heard from you, Francis Deborah. We graduated already and your mom is worried about you.”

The video has left many viewers emotionally moved, with some netizens sharing their own experiences of losing contact with friends and loved ones who traveled abroad.

Some comments suggest that Deborah might be in Libya, possibly working or being held against her will.

@PRECIOUS said: “She Dey Libya. They are really suffering there. No be everything person dey talk. Dem dey convince dem say na nanny work dem dey go do for Italy while na Libya dem dey carry dem go do.”

@Uche’spride said: “This reminds me, few minutes ago my parents landlord called me that his in-law that stays in Libya is looking for nanny that if I was interested by the next week Thursday I’ll be on my way.”

@Honey cherry said: “She is in Libya may be at work or prison may God see her through.”

@Joyce wrote: “Still wished to see my primary school best friend Wendy I pray she’s doing fine now.”

@Jacinta__Chisom said: “Still looking for my secondary school best friends. Mbah Chidimma and Uchenna. God I really want find them someday.”

@Luchi Berry Lala added: “To my friend Esther it been 3 yrs since I heard from you since you traveled out, I have asked everyone I know if they have heard from you, I hope you are good esther. I miss you everyday I think abt you.”

