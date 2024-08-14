A Nigerian lady, Damilola Aboloyinjo (31) teamed up with a prophetess, Folake Olasode (35) to dupe her friend, a housewife, Sarah Umeh, of N8 million.

According to reports, the lady and the prophetess were arrested by the Zone 2 Command of the Lagos Police after being exposed by her friend.

The suspects allegedly posed as spiritual healers, deceiving Umeh into believing that the money was required for charms and rituals to protect her and her children from harm.

Aboloyinjo, a friend of Umeh, facilitated the introduction to Olasode, who performed fake rituals and created bogus charms.

Upon realizing she was being deceived, Umeh reported the incident to the police, leading to the suspects’ arrest at their temple.

They face charges of obtaining money under false pretenses and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

After pleading not guilty, they were granted bail of N750,000 each, with conditions to provide sureties.

The case is scheduled for mention on October 14, 2024.

