Nigerian singer, Chike has gifted a social media troll 1 million Naira after a heated exchange on social media.

The troll had claimed that the singer’s music career was only successful due to his collaboration with Mohbad, which led to a back-and-forth argument between the two.

Chike responded to the troll’s comments, saying “Now I doubt your mother even made you right. If she didn’t teach you manners she should have taught you research. I for send you like 1M now, make hunger comot your eye make you see road but your account fit collapse.”

Despite the harsh words, the troll continued to provoke Chike, eventually providing his account number.

In a shocking move, Chike sent the troll 1 million Naira, saying it was to help alleviate his apparent hunger.

The troll celebrated the gift, saying that If not for trolling, he wouldn’t have gotten that huge amount of money.

The incident has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some users finding the situation humorous and others criticizing Chike’s decision to reward the troll’s behavior.

Some have even joked about trying to insult other celebrities in hopes of receiving a similar gift.

One user wrote, “Make I find way insult Davido, I fit see 10 million.” Another user commented, “Moral of the story: Ignoring a hater could save you a million bucks!”

However, not everyone was amused by Chike’s actions. One user wrote, “Rewarding bad behavior should never be encouraged.”

The incident has raised questions about the nature of online interactions and the impact of social media on celebrity culture.

iamnasboi wrote, “Make I find way insult Davido, I fit see 10 million”

makersp_ wrote, “’If no be for hate wetin I for chop this night” is so hilarious”

phconfidential wrote, “Moral of the story: Ignoring a hater could save you a million bucks!”

blessingngozika wrote, “Rewarding bad behaviour should never be encouraged”

annie_gold001 wrote, “Nobody made chike .BOO OF THE BOOLESSS remains the best album ever released in Nigeria”

comradeierrbernard wrote, “”Ignores the loyal fans, recognizes and gifts the trolls”.

Haha! It’s not just him though. That’s what most celebrities do.”

macdenemmanuel wrote, “Gather here if you believe this is PR? Apparently he’ll release a song soon. If not why pay someone for insulting you?”

See below: