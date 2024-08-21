Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has criticized Fashion designer, Veekee James for constantly sharing updates about her marriage on social media.

The social media commentator believes that the content creator is portraying marriage as an achievement, rather than focusing on more substantial accomplishments.

Uche Maduagwu argues that instead of just posting about her marriage, Veekee James should use her platform to promote her husband’s business and support his endeavors.

He suggested that this would be a more meaningful way to showcase their partnership and contribute to their mutual success.

He questions why she feels the need to regularly update her followers about her marital life, suggesting that it may be misplaced priorities.

In his words;

“Veekee James, #Marriage is not an ACHIEVEMENT, post #videos of your Husband’s Business to grow and #promote his brand. You are trying to make it look like Marriage Na Achievement the way you Dey constantly post you Na marriage as if you OWE Nigerians Weekly updates of Wetin Dey happen for your HOME, that’s WRONG, post your husband business too Na Veekee James, or don’t you know if you promote his business like you #post you Na marriage, if him business GROW, will that not be a REAL Achievement? #couple #veekeejames”

See below;

ALSO READ: “She’s too young to stay out late but not too young to act grownup role on a movie ba?” – Steamy Scene of Angel Unigwe and Male Actor Goes Viral []