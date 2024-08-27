Nollywood movie producer, Alex Kleanson, has penned a sweet note to his wife, actress, Ekene Umenwa on her birthday.

In his post, the movie director expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of his wife, describing her as his “God-given gift”.

He also celebrated their first year of marriage, stating that every day spent with her feels like a blessing.

Writing further, Alex prayed for his wife’s longevity, good health, and God’s maximum protection.

He acknowledged her importance in his life, stating that she means everything to him.

Wishing her a happy birthday, Alex Kleanson promised to love Ekene Umenwa until his last breath.

He wrote;

“My God given Gift Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife! Celebrating your first birthday as my spouse fills my heart with immense joy. Every day with you feels like a blessing, and I am so excited for all the wonderful moments we’ll share in the years ahead. You mean everything to me, and I hope this day is as extraordinary as you are.” You are a gift to this world and I pray today that all the Angels in heaven celebrates you today and always. You will live long in Good health, you will see no evil on your way. As the high priest of our home I decree longevity in your life, and Gods maximum all round protection on you. Happy blissful blessed birthday Mrs. Ekenedilichukwu Angel Umenwa Ogbodo…. Pala Pala @ekene_umenwa ✪✪ I love you and will love you to my last breath on this earth.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_KibKMs7uNesRi-7n7jslzsh2qWngy6ZKfGKY0/?igsh=c2F3ejgydDkwYzVo

