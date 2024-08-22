Nigerian footballer, Paul Julius has tragically passed away in a car accident, just weeks after joining Cypriot club Enosis Neon Paralimni FC (ENP).

The 20-year-old striker had joined the club with high hopes of making a significant impact on the Cypriot football scene.

The club released a statement expressing their deep sadness and pain over the unexpected loss of their footballer.

“It is with deep sadness and pain that we express our sincere condolences on the unexpected loss of our footballer Paul Julius,” the statement read.

The president, board of directors, and employees of AEL Limassol, a well-known Cypriot club, also extended their condolences to Julius’ family and the ENP community.

Several Greek football clubs have also conveyed their sympathies, demonstrating unity among the football community during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

ALSO READ:“It is unwise gifting yourself a new car shortly after the death of Junior Pope” – Mr Unwise slams Ruby Ojiakor, orders her to sell the car