The Nigerian film industry is mourning the loss of actress Sharon Okpamen, who passed away on August 24, 2024.

The thespian, who was from Edo State, died after falling into a coma following the birth of her second child in July.

Sharon Okpamen was known for her roles in several popular Nollywood films and was respected for her talent and dedication to her craft.

Sharon Okpamen’s career in the entertainment industry spanned over two decades, during which she established herself as a talented actress and producer.

Her death has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans, colleagues, and industry professionals.

