Teen Nollywood actress Okolie Deborah, also known as Kam Debbie, has penned a heartfelt tribute to her colleague and friend, Uchechi Treasure, also known as Adakirikiri.

The thespian took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself and the movie producer.

In her caption, Okolie Deborah revealed that her encounter with Adakirikiri was more than just a chance meeting, as their shared talents and passions created a strong bond between them.

She acknowledges that their individual gifts brought them together and is excited to celebrate their unique abilities.

In her words;

“Our paths crossed, but it was our God-given talents that truly brought us together. Here’s to celebrating our talents, our journey, and the incredible things we’ll achieve together! My pretty sister @uchetreasure_”

