Solomon Buchi, a life coach and author, has challenged media personality, Daddy Freeze for constantly criticizing Pastor Jerry Eze and other pastors.

His response comes after the clergyman’s 42nd birthday celebration, where he built 18 houses for widows and gave N100 million in business grants to youth.

Buchi asked Daddy Freeze about his own philanthropic actions, inquiring about the number of homes he has built for widows and the grants he has given to young people.

He emphasized that life is deeper than just looks and words, suggesting that Freeze’s criticism of pastors is misplaced.

The writer defended Pastor Eze’s right to enjoy his material possessions. He argued that the man of God has worked hard to create a prayer culture and should not feel guilty about his success.

Solomon Buchi added that it’s time for Daddy Freeze to reflect on his own actions and consider the positive impact he can make.

“I was quiet when Pastor Jerry Eze was bashed for allegedly making 8 billion Naira from the NSPPD platform on YouTube. The pejorative comments were just daft. How do you accumulate so much vile that you assume a man who has worked relentlessly deserves no material blessings? You’re just a witch.

Firstly, the whole headline that Pastor Jerry Eze made 9 billion Naira from YouTube was just a rumor, and rumors are easy to conjure up when people want to taint your name, because the majority of you do not think! But let’s assume it’s true he made 9 billion, so what?

This man has passionately toiled to raise a prayer culture. There were days he probably had nothing, but he should spit out the consequential benefits of hard work? The people who irk me more are those who call him a fraudster. Oya, go and lead people in prayer if it’s easy…..”

