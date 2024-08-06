Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan has urged Nigerian youth to end protests in the country.

In a viral video, the influencer revealed that the #EndBadGovernance movement has been taken over by criminals and politicians, leading to violence and destruction.

VeryDarkMan expressed concern over youth burning the Nigerian flag and waving the Russian flag in some northern regions during the protest. He thinks this may be influenced by outside forces.

He wants Nigerians to work towards a better country without using violence.

According to him, the original goal of the protests has been lost due to the chaotic actions of some individuals.

His video has sparked reactions online. Some agree with him, while others criticize his views.

@emeka_: What they are doing in Kano and Kaduna, we no fit try am for the East or even Lagos. We will let the Northerners lead this revolution ✊🏾.

@wendy_adamma: Tbh. I was too sh0ckedddd when I saw the flag. It goes a long way to show how the people from the north can get away with anything.

@mosulaiman1: They supposed arrest you because you were part of people instigating the protest VDM.

@ose_margaret: He is making a lot of sense.

@koolsat04: I’m beginning to dislike him , he talks as if he has control over everyone and who told him he’s the person that initiated the protest and what right does he have to think he can stop it? This guy is not worth all the hype.

@bigchacha01: You might not like VDM but please listen to him this time,if you’re in Nigeria don’t go out anymore, we wanted a peaceful match/protest and not this chaotic mess that’s going on in the North now, everyone should stay safe.

@ggodswill494: That thing that is about to happen let it happen, something must happen to make a change. Let it happen.

