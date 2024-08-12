Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has withdrawn his N1 billion lawsuit against activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman.

The clergyman had sued Verydarkman for making fun of his miracle water, but has now extended his hands of mercy and forgiven him.

In a statement made public by the clergyman, Prophet Fufeyin revealed that he is withdrawing the court case and forgiving Verydarkman, following the teachings of Jesus, who preached peace and corrected sinners.

He urged the activist to learn from his mistakes and walk in righteousness.

“Verydarkman, I, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, extend forgiveness to you. I am withdrawing the court case against you. Following the teachings of Jesus, who preached peace and corrected sinners, I forgive you. May you learn from your mistakes and walk in righteousness from now on, my son,” the Prophet said in the statement.

The lawsuit was filed after Verydarkman made a video mocking the Prophet’s miracle water, which he claimed had no healing properties and after he stormed Disability Home to test the Miracle Water.

