The Nigerian music industry will bid a final farewell to the legendary Onyeka Onwenu, popularly known as the Elegant Stallion, as she is laid to rest today in Lagos.

Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away on July 30, 2024, at the age of 72, will be remembered for her immense contributions to the music industry.

Her funeral service will be held at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, followed by a private burial at a vault in Ikoyi.

The family has announced that the Service of Songs will take place from 10 am to 12 pm, while the burial will occur from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Friends, family, and fans are expected to gather to pay their respects to the music icon.

May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.

