Sandra Okunzuwa, a Nollywood actress, recently shared her thoughts on her on-screen kissing experiences with fellow actors Felix Omokhodion, Wole Ojo, and Mofe Duncan.

In a candid conversation with Simi Drey on AMC’s “Kiss and Tell” segment, the movie producer provided constructive feedback on their kissing skills, suggesting room for improvement in conveying genuine emotion and technique.

When asked to rate their performances, Sandra Okunzuwa gave Wole Ojo, Mofe Duncan and Felix Omokhodion a score of 4 out of 10.

When pressed to choose a standout among the three, she playfully gave Wole Ojo a slightly higher score.

