BBNaija season 9 housemate, Kassia has expressed frustration about maintaining a public persona of being just friends with her husband, Kellyrae, in the house.

In the diary room, she shared her struggles with pretending to be just friends, revealing that she often wants to be physically close to him but holds back due to their public image.

Kassia mentioned that after a recent task, she felt a strong urge to show her affection for Kellyrae but feared it would expose their marriage to other housemates.

She said, “This whole bestie thing is really not easy for me because sometimes I just want to jump on him.”

Kassia and Kellyrae had previously revealed that they are married but chose to keep it a secret from their fellow housemates, pretending to be just friends instead.

