Renowned gospel singer, Moses Bliss has celebrated his senior colleague, Nathaniel Bassey on his birthday.

In a heartfelt message, the music star praised her gospel minister as a dedicated servant of God.

He appreciated him for being a blessing to his life and that of his wife, Marie Bliss.

The singer also acknowledged the significant role the pastor plays in their lives and expressed gratitude for his dedication to God.

Moses Bliss prayed for Nathaniel Bassey, asking God to continue to use him as a vessel for His grace and to bless nations through him.

In his words:

“Happy birthday God’s anointed servant Pastor Nathaniel Bassey. You are a dispensation of God’s grace. Your yieldedness and heart for the Lord is ever so inspiring. Thank you for being a perpetual blessing. Thank you for the precious gift you are to me and @marieblissofficial. Thank you for the huge role you play in our lives. The living waters of the spirit will continue to flow from you and bless the nations. You will continue to walk in increased grace in the name of Jesus Christ, amen. We love and celebrate you so dearly sir.”

