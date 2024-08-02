Nigerian singing duo, Paul and Peter Okoye aka P-Square has split again, just two years after their highly-publicized reunion.

Paul, one half of the duo, confirmed the breakup in an interview with City FM, stating that P-Square is no more.

The twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, had dominated the African music industry for over a decade before their initial separation in 2017.

They pursued solo careers, with Paul releasing songs like “Fire Fire” and “Nkenji Keke,” and Peter releasing tracks like “For My Head” and “Cool It Down.”

P-Square reunited in 2021, performing together at a show in Sierra Leone, but Paul Okoye has now revealed that the reunion was short-lived.

He said;“No, P-Square is no more. Before, I didn’t say anything about it, but something happened that I began to see, and it started picking up. As it is for me now, I’m just focused on Rudeboy. Trust me, I’ve never spoken, but something has made me open up, especially the critical element that keeps bringing up this problem. The only essential element that’s bringing these problems, in the eyes of the public, they tell you he’s the elder brother, he’s doing this, he’s (Jude Okoye) doing that. When we came back, he was not even in the picture at all. No manager, no director, nothing. He was still on his own.

“There’s a lot people don’t know, and that’s why I always tell people, mind the people you bring close, especially people that were never there when you were somewhere. Then, all of a sudden, they came and started telling you some things. Why are you allowing him to do all the songs? Why are you making him look like he is a dancer or calling him a singer? It’s like in the head, and it starts to grow. It started growing and got to a level where what I had never expected happened to me. No, I don’t want to go into details. Sometimes, when I say things, they’ll be like, why am I saying it as if I’m bragging? It’s still the same thing you will hear. It’s still the same voice you will hear. Nothing changes.”

