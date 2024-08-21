Media personality Solomon Buchi has spoken out against Big Brother Naija housemates Kellyrae and Kassia, known as Double Kay, for appearing on the show despite being married.

The writer shared his thoughts in a post, saying that the couple has no respect for marriage.

Solomon Buchi remembers a time when being married was seen as a sign of maturity and sense, but now married couples (Double Kay) are eager to participate in a show that promotes immorality and romantic affairs.

His words were: “A married couple went on Big Brother Naija? You guys have no respect for marriage. In the past, being married meant you had sense. Now, married people want to be on a show that thrives on romantic affairs and immorality.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I see you almost everyday, sleeps beside you yet when i stumble upon your picture, I start blushing” Etim Effiong’s wife, Toyosi gushes over him