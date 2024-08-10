A devastating plane crash has occurred on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, leaving no survivors, according to reports.

The passenger plane, carrying 62 people, crashed into several houses in the area, causing widespread destruction.

The Voepass plane, Flight 2283, departed from Cascavel and was en route to Sao Paulo when it lost signal around 1:30 pm local time.

The aircraft was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members.

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has expressed his condolences, stating that all passengers in the plane are presumed dead.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, and investigations are underway.

A Video of the crash have surfaced on social media, showing the plane spiraling out of control before crashing to the ground.

