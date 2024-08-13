Nigerian comedian and BBNaija star, DeeOne has shared his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Peter and Paul Okoye, formerly known as Psquare.

In a viral video, the reality star revealed that the brothers’ time in the music industry has come to an end and that they shouldn’t compete with younger artists like Rema.

He doubts that they can still succeed as a group even if they reconcile, citing their inability to sell out stadiums like they used to.

While staying that their beef stems from their decreased earnings, DeeOne advised Peter and Paul Okoye to focus on mentoring young artists instead of fighting each other.

This comes after Peter recently released a tell-all letter detailing his grievances against his brother Paul.

The duo’s past success and eventual split due to monetary issues have been well-documented.

Watch below;

