Veteran actor, Kunle Coker has finally spoken about his rumored relationship with actress Genevieve Nnaji.

In an interview on Oyinmomo TV, the veteran actor explained that he deliberately got close to the thespian to protect her from distractions and help her focus on her career.

Kunle described himself as Nnaji’s “guardian angel” and said their relationship was based on mutual respect and shared experiences.

He expressed pride in the movie producer’s success and praised her hard work in the entertainment industry.

Kunle Coker confirmed that he and Genevieve Nnaji have maintained a lasting friendship despite the distance and passing years.

This revelation sheds new light on the nature of their relationship, which has been the subject of speculation for years.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“My first daughter.I’m so thankful to God for giving you to us” Omoni Oboli celebrates her daughter-in-law on her 22nd birthday