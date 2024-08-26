Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen has disabled his Instagram comment section following a backlash over his alleged N3 million donation to crossdresser Bobrisky.

The controversy began when the male Barbie revealed that he had received N30.6 million from male celebrities, including Osimhen’s reported N3 million donation.

Fans took to social media to express their outrage, targeting Victor Osimhen and other celebrities who had donated to Bobrisky.

In response to the backlash, the Napoli striker locked his Instagram comments, preventing fans from reacting to his posts.

Social media users have continued to express their opinions on the matter, with some defending Osimhen’s actions and others criticizing his priorities.

Read some reactions below:

@DrDanny2030: “Osimhen should apologize to Finidi George if he wants things to go well.”

@Davido_Fan_Base: “Osimhen gifting Bobrisky was just to help him make up for what he lost in prison.”

@Ayofe450: “Osimhen matter just dey surprise me.”

@ifedayo_johnson: “Osimhen to Saudi = More money to give to Bobrisky.”

ALSO READ: “Our paths crossed, but it was our God-given talents that truly brought us together” Teen actress ,Okolie Deborah celebrates bond with Adakirikiri