Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has condemned the use of teargas on peaceful protesters during the ongoing End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria.

Recall that today, August 1, 2024, several Nigerians flocked to the streets across the country to protest against famine, poor governance, and other problems in the country.

After the protest began, videos began to spread online, and Iyabo Ojo reposted a clip on her official Instagram account.

The now deleted video shows tear gas being used on the protest grounds, and someone speaking behind the camera stated that shots were fired despite the fact that the protesters were unarmed.

Iyabo Ojo expressed her outrage in the caption, questioning why people are being attacked during the peaceful protest.

“Why are they throwing teargas 🤷‍♀️ @nigeriapoliceforce? #PeacefulProtest is their right ✅️” she asked.

The video and Iyabo Ojo’s comment have sparked a heated debate, with many Nigerians expressing their anger and frustration at the police’s actions.

See reactions below:

@tobzz404: “Tinubu is the real bashorun Gaaa.”

@diva_wallstickers: “They will start violence first then accuse innocent protesters.”

@resseta: “You will always have my respect!”

@Bvlkiss_: “Trust you to get involved 🙌🙌 Queen mother ❤️.”

@teymietohpeh: “Tinubu is the Pharaoh of our time 😢.”

@endylight1: “You see the way Kenya own started abi? It was because of a situation like this.”

@maya_okocha: “Poor people in uniform defending the rich cabals 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

@Joyce_makeup_studio_: “Even the police still dey suffer the hardship.”

@21forever: “Next time the date 📅 shouldn’t be announced… they should surprise them.”

@ sweetylyx_official: “The fact protest hasn’t even started fully, they’re already showing their intentions. Only God will help this country.”

@ _oladipo_: “na dem dey start violence now o.”

@shortsnmore_: “NPF will forever remain the problem of the people. Salary some of them have not received in months, yet they keep being the instrument of destruction. It is well with the good citizens of Nigeria.”

@cutieakanke: “Aunty Iyabo please free these people. You tried your best during election. They bullied you.”

@Deyeye17: “Ma’am pls don’t help them to repost any video, because they would end coming for you… we kuku told them not to vote for him 🤦.”

@Slimberry8: “And when protesters retaliate, they will say it wasn’t a peaceful protest.”

Watch the video below:

