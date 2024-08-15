A Ghanaian marriage counselor, Lutterodt, recently shared his thoughts on the marriage between Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma Rowland.

He revealed this in a recent Interview.

According to Lutterodt, Davido ‘s decision to marry Chioma may have been motivated by a desire to compensate her for the loss of their first child, Ifeanyi.

The marriage counselor also believes that there are different types of marriages, including temporary and compensational marriages.

He suggested that Davido’s social media conversations indicate he may not be fully ready for marriage.

In his words;

“Davido, for me, is compensating Chioma. The reason why Chioma was chosen was because… There are different types of marriage. I have 15 types of marriage. We have, for your sake, if not because of you, temporary marriage, compensation marriage, and many of them.

“There are certain conversations that I feel like Davido isn’t ready for marriage. You know Davido had a child with Chioma, sad note, the boy fell in the pool; may his soul rest in peace. Right from then, we didn’t hear much about them. The next thing we heard is that she has delivered twins.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“You are the embodiment of love, strength, and sacrifice, Our Queen” Twinz love pens heartwarming message to their mother on her 50th birthday