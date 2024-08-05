Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and her husband, filmmaker Alex Kleanson, have publicly declared their love for each other on social media.

In his post, Alex praised his wife’s kindness, strength, and love, calling her his “heart’s greatest treasure.”

He also promised to always cherish and appreciate her sacrifices.

In his words;

“To that one and only woman I love so much @ekene_umenwa Every day with you feels like a beautiful dream. Your love and grace light up my world in ways I never imagined. Your kindness and strength not only make you remarkable but also make me fall deeper in love with you every single day.

You are my heart’s greatest treasure, and I am endlessly grateful to share this life with you. You are truly a virtuous wife, strong and very coordinated, just know it that I will love you forever… don’t worry I will tell our kids about your endless sacrifices.”

On the other hand, Ekene Umenwa responded with a sweet message of her own, expressing her joy and love for her husband.

She thanked him for his kind words and promised to always show him love and affection, even if she’s not always good with words.

She wrote;:

“@kleanson waking up to a beautiful write-up of me on your page made my day, my God will continue to protect and bless you and every good husband doing everything in their power to make life easy for their spouse amen 🙏 ❤️ I LOVE YOU MINE FOREVER ❤️ I am not always good with words baby especially outside 🤣come inside make I show you something 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️”

See below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-PdvlBMPm2AKd3syyYFNsE49qLccg9vPyKLM80/?igsh=MTMyZGM2OGc3Y2Ntcg==

