Content creators, Twinz Love has penned a sweet message to their mother on her 50th birthday.

Sharing beautiful photos of the celebrant, the skit makers praised her as a strong and loving person who has taught them valuable life lessons.

Twinz love thanked their mother for her dedication and selflessness, and wished her a happy and peaceful life ahead.

Their post reads;

“Celebrating a Queen at 50. Happy 50th Birthday, Mum! You are the embodiment of love, strength, and sacrifice. Through every challenge, you’ve risen with grace, and you’ve taught us what it means to never give up. You’ve raised us with unwavering dedication and have been a mother to so many others along the way. Today, we honor you not just for the incredible mother you are, but for the remarkable woman you’ve always been. May this new chapter be filled with the joy, peace, and blessings you so richly deserve. We love you beyond words, and we’re forever grateful for everything you’ve done for us. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and endless blessings. Happy Birthday, Mum!”

See below;

