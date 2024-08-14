Popular content creators, Twinz Love, surprised their mother with a luxury bus on her birthday.

As a gesture of appreciation for her unwavering support and dedication to their family and community, they wanted to give back to her in a special way.

The luxury bus is a gift for their mother’s foundation, which supports vulnerable individuals, including aged widows and those in need.

Twinz love acknowledged that saving for the bus was challenging, but it made them realize the sacrifices their mother has made for them over the years.

In their words;

“Happy Birthday, Iya Ibeji! 🫂❤️ This is a small token of our love and gratitude – a space bus for your foundation, continuing your amazing work with aged widows, needy since 2015. 🌟 Saving for this wasn’t easy, but it gave us a glimpse into the incredible sacrifices you’ve made over the years. You sold your valuables, gave up your own comfort, and never hesitated to put us first. You are the definition of strength, resilience, and unconditional love. To a woman who has done it all on her own, raising us with love and dedication. Mum, you are our hero, our queen. Your selflessness has shaped us, and we are forever grateful. Thank you for being the amazing mother you are. A huge thank you to @royalhugssurprises for pulling this off at such short notice! 💐”

Watch below;

