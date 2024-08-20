Renowned Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has sparked a heated conversation on social media about the true test of relationship strength.

According to her, a relationship’s strength is only truly known after a disagreement or fight between partners.

Yemi Alade took to her social media platform to share her thoughts on a relationship, stating, “You’ll never know the real strength of your relationship until you’ve had a fight with your partner.”

Her statement has garnered various reactions from fans and followers.

While some agreed that conflicts reveal the true nature of a relationship, others shared their own experiences and insights on the matter.

@celebritysalesboi wrote, “Many of you are living with strangers all in the name of marriage. Some people would say my husband or wife is very quiet they doesn’t talk. My dear before going into marriage provoke your partner to get their reaction and know their anger limit and how they handle situations. Don’t believe that false story she/he is a quiet type”

@c.h.i.o.m.a wrote, “Try Dey vex your man make he show you him true color”

@ruchina_sky wrote, “May the genuine ones find genuine Ones!”

@emeka wrote, “Small disagreement sef, you go know whether the person w!cked or not. Sha know when to part ways with certain people and hold ya peace”

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote, “Some people are already waiting for the quarrel make dem run leave you charp charp.”

@taiwo_junzi wrote, “True love/frienship is tested in the days of adversity. Extend the same thing to faith in God.”

ALSO READ: “You’re not only the heartbeat of our family but also the light guiding me through the darkest paths” Hilda Baci celebrates mother on her birthday