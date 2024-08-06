Sex therapist , Blessing CEO has ridiculed activist VeryDarkMan for his inability to keep crossdresser Bobrisky in police custody.

In a viral video, the relationship expert compared the two men’s appearances after their releases from custody, praising Bobrisky’s looks and criticizing VeryDarkMan’s disheveled state.

She started by playing a video of the activist’s release from a holding cell a few months ago, mocking his appearance and calling him “homeless.”

She then played a video of Bob’s release from Kirikiri prison, expressing admiration for his “glow” and appearance.

Blessing CEO also questioned VeryDarkMan ‘s claim of being responsible for Bobrisky ‘s arrest, implying that he was unable to keep him “locked up.”

