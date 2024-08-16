Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has penned a heartwarming note to her mother on her birthday.

In her tribute, she acknowledged her mother’s remarkable qualities, describing her as the embodiment of love, strength, and grace.

Hilda Baci credited her mother for shaping her into the person she is today, emphasizing the profound impact of her mother’s love and sacrifices.

She wished for the world to recognize and appreciate her mother’s magnificence, just as she does every day.

In her words;

“Today, we celebrate not just a birthday, but the legacy of love, strength, and grace personified. To my dearest mother, the epitome of beauty, support, and care – you’re not only the heartbeat of our family but also the light guiding me through the darkest paths. Your unwavering love and sacrifices have shaped me into who I am. I am because you are. May the world know and marvel at your magnificence, just as I do every day. Happy Birthday, Mom. Here’s to celebrating not just today, but every day, for having you in our lives is a gift beyond measure.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I didn’t get to meet him” – James Brown grieves as he mourns colleague, Abuja Area Mama, sends message to other crossdressers