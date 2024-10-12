Mavin Records is one of Nigeria’s biggest music labels and has been responsible for some of the biggest songs putting Afrobeats on the map to date, which is why we compiled a list of the greatest hits from the Mavin catalogue.

Nothing prepared music lovers for the evolution that started in the music business on the 8th of May 2012. Mavin Records was introduced with the catchy phrase that went “Mavin Activated,” and a list of artists would carve a niche for themselves in the music industry and be responsible for numerous hits in the industry.

12 Hits of All Time From Marvin Records

Here is a list of the 12 hits of all time from Mavin records since its inception twelve years ago:

1. Dorobucci

On the 1st of May 2014, Mavin introduced music lovers to a breed of new talented artists with an all-star song titled ‘Dorobucci.’ In an era where music streaming in Nigeria was not a norm ‘Dorobucci’ had surpassed the expectations of many as it had dominated the airwaves and was a go-to track in the club and at public gatherings. Many can’t forget how each artist delivered their lines and introduced themselves. ‘Dorobucci’ introduced us to Reekado Banks, Korede Bello and Di’Ja.

“Dorobucci” was awarded the Song of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2015, and it also won Best Pop Single and was nominated for Song of the Year at The Headies 2014

2. The Kick

Arguably one of the biggest songs from Wande Coal, ‘The Kick’ was unmatched following its release on the 14th of January 2014. With a sound and visuals that was way ahead of its time, Mavin records created magic with the kick. The vocals provided by Wande Coal and the ad-libs, and the mastery of Don Jazzy were something that left many in awe.

3. Surulere

‘Surulere,’ which signifies patience is rewarding, was off the ‘Siduction’ album and is a song that shook the airwaves following its release in 2013. The song was a massive success that it was followed up with a remix that featured the starboy Wizkid and Phyno.

4. Godwin

Released on the 25th of January 2015, ‘Godwin’ by Korede Bello is a song that had everyone in awe. The meaning behind the song and the delivery and production had fans talking. It was well received and met with positive reviews from music critics. The song cut across all social institutions in the country as at the time as it was a song viewed as good enough to be played in religious houses and also notable events such as political rallies and even celebrations.

The music video was released in June 2015, and it gathered a total of one million views five weeks after its release. This was an important achievement for Korede Bello and Mavin records. It also received numerous award nominations and won ‘The Best Pop Single’ award at The Headies 2015.

5. Katapot

Following the massive success of ‘Chop Am,’ Reekado Bank dished a smashing hit titled ‘Katapot’ in 2015, which Don Jazzy produced. ‘Katapot’ had dominated the airwaves and was widely accepted by music lovers. The music video held much significance as it depicted the message the song had tried to pass across to the general public.

6. Take Banana

‘Take Banana’ by D’Prince held all clubs in Nigeria to ransom in 2012; it was a massive hit that dominated the airwaves and the clubs and even events. This was one of the songs off the ‘Solar Plexus’ album, which was the debut album from the Mavin all-stars.

7. My Darlin

‘My Darlin’ by Tiwa Savage ft Don Jazzy was a massive success, and it is an insightful love song that was properly portrayed by its video. Released on the 14th of November 2014, Tiwa Savage took pop and RnB to the next level with hit songs like ‘My Darlin.’ Being the first lady of Mavin records at the time, she lived and surpassed the expectations of many as every single song and album from her had achieved massive success.

8. Ma Lo

‘Ma Lo’ by Tiwa Savage featuring Wizkid was a massive success from her ‘Sugarcane’ album, released in 2017. This was the second time both acts had combined to create nothing but magic on a Tiwa project. ‘Ma Lo,’ which Spellz produced, had visuals to match the song’s concept; it gathered a total of 59 million views for the official video and 2.1 million views for the official audio and on YouTube.

9. Calm Down

‘Calm Down’ by Rema became a viral hit on social media and digital streaming platforms shortly after its release in 2022. It also achieved the status as one of the most shazamed songs in the world; the ‘Calm Down’ was not a myth but a reality and a frenzy which was solidified following the release of his ‘Rave & Roses’ debut album.

10. Bloody Samaritan

Ayra Starr’s ‘Bloody Samaritan is a notable mention on the list of Mavin’s greatest hits of all time. This is a classic that had everyone in a ‘chokehold’ regardless of age, ethnicity, occupation or preference. A song with a powerful message, effectively delivered with the right emotions by Ayra Starr is something that put the Mavin princess in the spotlight and in the sight of many.

11. Rush

Mavin’s signee Ayra Starr set things off with Rush in 2022 as part of the deluxe edition of her debut studio album 19 & Dangerous. The song, written by Ayra and Prince Omoferi, and produced by Hoops and Andre Vibez, quickly gained popularity on TikTok. The song’s impact was further solidified when Rush earned Ayra Starr her first Grammy nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

12. Dumebi

Dumebi was released on March 24, 2019, as the third single from Rema’s self-titled EP. It quickly became a breakout hit, amassing over 100 million streams across various platforms. The song was produced by Ozedikus, who also produced Lady. Dumebi received several nominations, including Song of the Year at The Headies 2019, where it was also nominated for Viewer’s Choice.

Its popularity was further amplified when it was featured on former President Barack Obama’s summer playlist, solidifying Rema’s status as a significant figure in the Afrobeats genre. The track’s music video has garnered over 75 million views on YouTube, showcasing its widespread appeal and impact on the global music scene.