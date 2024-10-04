The global music industry offers vast opportunities, and Nigeria’s music scene has become a highly lucrative market, valued at $4.77 million and expected to reach $7.57 million by 2027, according to Statista.

Top Nigerian artists like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have garnered international recognition, steadily expanding their fan base worldwide.

With streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Boomplay, aspiring Nigerian musicians now have the chance to compete on the global stage. However, rising stars still face difficulties in securing high-profile collaborations with established industry figures.

Fortunately, the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating new possibilities for Nigerian musicians to craft viral hits that resonate with a global audience. Generative AI tools are offering insights into music creation, empowering musicians to enter the market and achieve success.

4 AI Tools Nigerian Musicians Can Use to Create Songs

We have curated a list of 4 AI tools Nigerian musicians can use to create songs that will top chats and increase their influence.

1. OpenAI MuseNet

OpenAI MuseNet is an AI-driven music generator created by OpenAI. It can produce 4-minute compositions using 10 different instruments, blending a variety of styles from country to classical and even The Beatles. MuseNet analyzes patterns in harmony, rhythm, and style, making predictive production choices that can lead to hit songs. Trained on internet data, its deep neural network evaluates music over long periods, allowing it to generate impressive compositions.

2. Loudly

Loudly is an AI-powered music platform featuring a team of creators, musicians, and sound engineers. With access to 8 million tracks and a database of 170,000 audio sounds, Loudly can quickly generate unique music. It enables emerging artists to experiment with samples from genres like hip-hop and jazz, helping them craft fresh melodies and rhythms.

3. Staccato AI

Staccato AI is designed specifically for songwriters and composers, using keywords to generate new lyrics in seconds. This tool is particularly useful for overcoming writer’s block. It’s been used by notable participants of America’s Got Talent, though it does come with a subscription fee.

4. Uberduck

Uberduck is a groundbreaking AI tool that mimics the voices of celebrity musicians. Similar to a text-to-speech app, it responds to short prompts and generates vocals that closely resemble those of famous artists. While the synchronization isn’t perfect, Uberduck offers a creative new way to experiment with vocal tracks. Launched in 2020, it has already made waves in the music industry.

By embracing these 4 generative AI tools, Nigerian musicians can harness technology to enhance their creativity and produce viral hits that capture the attention of global audiences.