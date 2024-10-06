Film festivals are events usually organized in specific regions to screen and highlight films and filmmakers for a live audience made up of enthusiasts and industry stakeholders.

They showcase the best of cinema as specific to the regions and cities they represent or cover. The most celebrated film festivals in the world bestow prestigious honors upon groundbreaking movies and directors.

Film festivals provide a platform for showcasing movies to live audiences while connecting filmmakers to potential investors. Nigerian films and filmmakers are increasingly gaining exposure through international film festivals.

Though international acclaim matters, local film festivals should be pulled close as well. Several long-running domestic festivals have become integral platforms for showcasing Nigerian cinema and talent. So, if you can’t reach an international festival just yet, here are 6 Nigerian film festivals you can consider.

6 Film Festivals in Nigeria to Know as a Nigerian Filmmaker

Here are the 6 film festivals in Nigeria to know as a Nigerian filmmaker to help showcase your movie to live audience and connect you with potential investors.

1. African International Film Festival (AFRIFF)

Topping the list is the biggest film festival in Nigeria, the Africa International Film Festival, held in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded 11 years ago by Chioma Ude, the film festival has made a name for itself within the industry.

Averaging 10,000 yearly attendees to uncover new talent from all over Africa and the diaspora. It has hosted esteemed judges like Tunde Kelani and Mahmood Ali-Balogun and special guests like U.S. producers Geneva Wasserman and Stephen Love. AFRIFF is one of the most reputable film festivals in Africa and does a good job of attracting local and international film enthusiasts. Additionally, it offers programs such as the AFRIFF Film Fund and masterclasses for willing filmmakers.

2. S16 Film Festival

Every year since 2021, the Surreal 16 Film Festival has garnered significant attention for celebrating and publicizing African films. Established by acclaimed filmmakers C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Abba T. Makama, and Michael Omonua, the event spotlights African cinema and the talent behind it. In the first edition, S16 screened ten short films and one feature-length film, including Juju Stories by the S16 trio. Juju Stories later earned international praise in The New York Times ‘Five Horror Stories to Stream Now,’ attesting to the brilliance of the S16 film festival.

3. Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF)

Living up to Edo State’s reputation as the “heartbeat of the nation,” Governor Godwin Obaseki established the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) in 2022. Held annually in Benin City, ESIFF has quickly become a landmark event celebrating African cinema and culture on the global stage. With submissions and recognition continuing to grow, the Edo State International Film Festival continues to establish itself as an exciting hub for film enthusiasts and industry talent.

4. Zuma International Film Festival (ZIFF)

The Zuma International Film Festival, held in Nigeria’s capital territory, is one of the longest-running film festivals in the country. Organized by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCFA), with Edmund Peters as festival director, it attracts around 4,700 audience members annually.

5. Eko International Film Festival (EKOIFF)

The Eko International Film Festival was founded in 2008 by Hope Obioma, publisher of Supple Magazine. It has become a pillar of Nigerian film festivals while it promotes African cinema and international films demonstrating African excellence. The first festival was held in Lagos in 2010, bringing together filmmakers from Nigeria, Kenya, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and the U.S.

6. Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF)

Set in motion for 19 years and counting, the Abuja International Film Festival is a great platform for African and foreign filmmakers to exhibit their art. Founded by Temitope Duker, the festival takes place annually in Abuja and attracts around 2,500 attendees on average.

The AIFF holds the distinction of being the longest continually running film festival in Anglophone West Africa. In 2022, it received a total of 1,771 film submissions from 81 countries, of which 91 films were selected. Its top awards include Best Feature, Best Short, Best Documentary, Best Animation, Best Experimental, and Audience Special Jury Award.