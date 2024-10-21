While the term “Nollywood” is now synonymous with Nigerian films, the journey to its current status has been long and transformative.

In recent years, fragments of Nigerian culture have been widely exported to various parts of the world, and Nollywood, Nigeria’s booming film industry, has played a major role in this. With its dynamic storytelling and cultural richness, Nollywood has firmly established itself on the global cinematic stage, garnering praise for its far-reaching impact.

Today, Nigerian stars frequently appear on international platforms, and Nollywood films have become a popular source of internet memes and gifs since at least 2019. This growing global influence demonstrates just how massive and beloved the industry has become.

Yet, before Nollywood grew into the $6.4 billion industry it is today, it started from humble beginnings. Let’s explore the complete history of how Nollywood came to be.

Nollywood’s Origins

The history of Nigeria’s film industry dates back to the colonial era, when filmmakers produced local films for Nigerian audiences. Early works such as Palaver (1926) and Sanders of the River (1935) featured Nigerian actors in lead roles and were screened across the country to eager audiences. During this period, cinema also became a tool for religious propaganda, with Christian missionaries using films to spread their messages.

As cinema culture grew, particularly in Lagos, commercial cinema houses began to spring up, establishing a foundation for the future industry. In the 1930s and 1940s, traveling theater troupes and play companies dominated entertainment, with their productions promoted through posters and advertisements. These plays were soon recorded and shown in makeshift cinemas, allowing them to reach even larger audiences.

After Nigeria gained independence in 1960, the film industry flourished, ushering in the Golden Age of Nigerian cinema. However, this era also saw an influx of foreign films from the U.S., India, and China, which began to overshadow local productions. Despite this, the rise of foreign films helped to bolster cinema culture across Nigeria, particularly during the oil boom of the 1970s.

To counteract the dominance of foreign films, then-head of state Yakubu Gowon issued the Indigenization Decree in 1972. This law required foreign-owned film theaters to be handed over to Nigerians, allowing more local talents to take center stage. As a result, popular Nigerian plays and novels were adapted into films, and the industry began to see significant growth.

With foreign investments and government support, new film theaters were built, including the National Arts Theatre, which housed two cinemas with over 700 seats each. By this time, the film industry had become a major employer and a popular form of social entertainment.

The Transformation of Nollywood

As more Nigerians could afford television sets in the 1980s, the focus shifted from theaters to the small screen. Television networks began to broadcast local theater productions, which were soon distributed on video. This shift led to the rise of a video distribution market in the 1990s, sparking what became known as the “video boom.”

However, the rapid expansion of video films led to the collapse of traditional film theaters. Many were either closed or converted into churches. By the early 1990s, only a few theaters remained in operation. Meanwhile, video copies of popular television shows flooded the streets, with Alaba International Market in Lagos becoming the central hub for video distribution and piracy.

Video rental clubs also thrived, providing affordable access to Nollywood films. “When I was growing up in the early 2000s, there was a video rental club near our home in Lagos,” says culture writer Nwokedi Kenechukwu. “You could rent all kinds of Nollywood and Hollywood films at very cheap prices.”

By 2007, there were over 6,000 registered video parlors, generating an estimated 522 billion naira (about $3 billion) annually. Nollywood became the second-largest film producer in the world, releasing nearly 200 video films per month. However, the industry struggled with piracy, inadequate distribution networks, and limited government support.

Nollywood’s Resurgence

Despite these challenges, Nollywood experienced a revival in the 2000s. New cinemas opened in affluent cities and busy shopping malls, thanks in part to pioneers like the Silverbird Group. Filmmakers trained in the art of cinema began to emerge, producing films with higher budgets and more complex narratives. Movies like The Figurine (2009), Ijé (2010), and The Wedding Party (2016) exemplified this new wave of Nollywood, characterized by improved production values and broader storytelling.

While there are clear distinctions between old and new Nollywood, both have their strengths. “I appreciate that new Nollywood is more daring in its storytelling,” says Pulse Nigeria editor Samson Toromade. “But I miss the way old Nollywood told stories that reflected our daily lives. Those films left a lasting impact.”

Today, Nollywood continues to evolve, blending its roots with modern cinematic techniques. With its global presence and an ever-growing fan base, Nollywood stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of Nigeria’s film industry.