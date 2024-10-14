David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is one of the most influential and successful Afrobeats artists to emerge from Nigeria. Born into a wealthy family, Davido has built a legacy through sheer talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft, becoming a global icon. Davido biography takes a deep dive into the life, career, achievements, and impact of the star known for hits like “Fall,” “If,” and “FEM.”

Davido Biography

He was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, to a wealthy and influential Nigerian family. His father, Adedeji Adeleke, is a billionaire businessman, academic, and founder of Adeleke University in Osun State, Nigeria. His mother, Veronica Adeleke, was a university lecturer before she passed away in 2003. Davido is the youngest of five siblings and spent much of his early life in Lagos, Nigeria.

Despite his affluent background, Davido always had a passion for music. His family valued education, and while his father hoped he would follow in his academic footsteps, Davido had other ambitions.

Education

Davido attended the prestigious British International School in Lagos before moving to Alabama, USA, to study Business Administration at Oakwood University. While in the U.S., he began making beats and developing an interest in music production. This period marked the genesis of his career, as he started performing and producing tracks.

In 2011, Davido left Oakwood University and returned to Nigeria to pursue music full-time. His decision led to a brief conflict with his father, who insisted that he finish his education. To honor his father’s wishes, Davido eventually enrolled in Babcock University, where he graduated with a degree in Music in 2015.

Davido Musical Journey

Early career and breakthrough

Davido’s journey in the music industry began in earnest when he released his debut single, Back When, featuring Nigerian rapper Naeto C in 2011. The song became a hit in Nigeria and established him as a rising star in the Afrobeats scene. His unique sound—a fusion of Afrobeats, pop, and R&B—quickly won him a loyal fanbase.

In 2012, Davido released his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo (OBO), a nod to his wealthy background. The album contained hit singles like “Dami Duro,” “Ekuro,” “Overseas,” and “All of You.” “Dami Duro,” in particular, became an anthem in Nigeria and across Africa, solidifying his place as a dominant force in the music industry.

The success of Omo Baba Olowo earned him several awards, including the Headies Award for Next Rated in 2012. The album also highlighted Davido’s versatility as a musician, combining various genres to create a distinctive sound that resonated with audiences both locally and internationally.

Transition to international success

After the success of his debut album, Davido began collaborating with top African artists, including Wizkid, Ice Prince, and Tiwa Savage. His music videos, often lavish and cinematic, further contributed to his growing popularity. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that Davido’s career took a significant turn on the global stage.

In 2017, Davido released two of his most iconic singles, If and Fall. Both songs were massive hits, with “Fall” becoming the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history. The song gained immense popularity in the U.S. and other parts of the world, making Davido one of the pioneers of Afrobeats’ global rise.

The success of Fall helped Davido secure his place as an international star, paving the way for collaborations with global artists such as Chris Brown, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj. He continued to release chart-topping hits and perform at sold-out concerts around the world.

Davido Albums

Omo Baba Olowo (2012)

Davido’s debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, was a statement of intent. It established him as one of the most promising talents in Afrobeats and featured a blend of high-energy dance tracks and mid-tempo tunes. The album earned Davido multiple awards and was a commercial success, propelling him into the spotlight.

A Good Time (2019)

In 2019, after years of releasing successful singles, Davido dropped his second studio album, A Good Time. The album was a global sensation, with hit tracks like “Risky” featuring Jamaican artist Popcaan, and “Blow My Mind,” featuring American singer Chris Brown. The album also included previously released singles like “Fall” and “If,” which had already gained international recognition.

Risky was particularly notable for showcasing Davido’s ability to blend Afrobeats with Caribbean dancehall, further expanding his global reach. A Good Time marked a milestone in Davido’s career, as it was his first album to receive significant attention from mainstream U.S. media, including Billboard and Rolling Stone.

A Better Time (2020)

In 2020, Davido released A Better Time, an album that featured an impressive lineup of international collaborations. The album included features from global superstars such as Nicki Minaj on “Holy Ground,” Nas on “Birthday Cake,” and Lil Baby on “So Crazy.” The album was a testament to Davido’s ambition and his ability to continuously evolve his sound while maintaining his Afrobeats roots.

Songs like “FEM,” a politically charged anthem, resonated with Nigerian youths, especially during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. “FEM” became an unofficial anthem for the movement, demonstrating the power of music in driving social change.

Timeless (2023)

Timeless is the fourth studio album by Nigerian singer Davido. It was released on March 31, 2023, through Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment. Primarily an amapiano record, the album explores other musical styles such as afrobeats, dancehall, ragga, konto, highlife, and afropop.

Timeless comprises 17 tracks and features collaborations with Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, Asake, Focalistic, and The Cavemen, among others. Its production was handled by Magicsticks, Ragee, Darmie, Blaisebeatz, 1da Banton, Caltonic SA, and Young Alpha, among others. The album was supported by the singles “Champion Sound” and “Unavailable”.

Timeless received generally positive reviews from music critics, who praised its production and considered it to be one of Davido’s most accomplished albums yet. In July 2023, Davido embarked on the Timeless North American Tour to support the album. Timeless was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Collaborations and Impact

International collaborations

One of the key elements of Davido’s success has been his ability to collaborate with international artists across various genres. His work with Chris Brown on “Blow My Mind” was a game-changer, as the song became a summer hit in 2019. This collaboration was a major win for Afrobeats, showcasing the genre’s potential for cross-cultural appeal.

Davido’s ability to bridge the gap between Afrobeats and other global music genres has made him a cultural ambassador for African music. His collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and Young Thug have expanded his audience and further positioned Afrobeats as a global phenomenon.

Awards and Recognition

Here is a list of Davido’s major awards:

BET Award for Best International Act (2018) : Davido became the first African artist to receive this award on the main stage at the BET Awards.

: Davido became the first African artist to receive this award on the main stage at the BET Awards. MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act (2017, 2019) : Davido has won this prestigious award twice.

: Davido has won this prestigious award twice. Headies Awards : Davido has won multiple categories, including Best Pop Single and Song of the Year, at Nigeria’s biggest music awards show.

: Davido has won multiple categories, including Best Pop Single and Song of the Year, at Nigeria’s biggest music awards show. MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) : Davido has been recognized in categories like Best Male and Artist of the Year.

: Davido has been recognized in categories like Best Male and Artist of the Year. AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) : He has won several AFRIMA awards for his contributions to African music.

: He has won several AFRIMA awards for his contributions to African music. Nigeria Entertainment Awards : Davido has won several NEA awards, including Best Male Artiste.

: Davido has won several NEA awards, including Best Male Artiste. Soundcity MVP Awards : He has been awarded multiple times in categories such as Best African Act and Song of the Year.

: He has been awarded multiple times in categories such as Best African Act and Song of the Year. African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA): Davido has been honored at AFRIMMA for his achievements in Afrobeats.

These awards reflect Davido’s international and local recognition for his contributions to the music industry.

Personal Life

Davido is known for being open about his personal life, often sharing details with his fans through social media. He has three children: two daughters, Aurora Imade Adeleke (born in 2015) and Hailey Veronica Adeleke (born in 2017), and a son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke (born in 2019). He shares his children with different partners but is deeply involved in their lives, frequently posting about them and celebrating their milestones.

In 2019, Davido proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, the mother of his son, Ifeanyi. The couple’s relationship became a topic of interest in the media, and they were widely seen as one of Nigeria’s most popular celebrity couples. Davido has written songs like “Assurance” for Chioma, further endearing him to fans.

Four years after their initial marriage plans was stalled by the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his longtime lover and special one, Chioma Rowland, finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Tuesday, this came about two weeks after Davido officially confirmed his wedding to Chioma, which took place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. It was a star-studded affair.

The couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos was best described as a spectacle of culture and glamour. With a guest list filled with family, friends, fans and dignitaries from all walks of life. The occasion marked the culmination of years of friendship and love, characterised by setbacks, series of scandals, drama and trolls.

Philanthropy

Beyond music, Davido is also known for his philanthropic efforts. In 2021, ahead of his 29th birthday, he made headlines when he raised over 200 million Naira ($500,000) through crowdfunding from friends and fans. He topped the amount with a personal donation of 50 million Naira ($125,000) and donated the entire sum to orphanages across Nigeria. This act of generosity resonated deeply with Nigerians and highlighted Davido’s commitment to giving back to his community.

Davido has also funded educational scholarships, supported healthcare initiatives, and contributed to various charitable causes in Nigeria.

Challenges and Controversies

Despite his success, Davido’s journey has not been without challenges and controversies. He has faced several personal and professional obstacles, including public feuds with other artists, the most notable being his long-running rivalry with fellow Afrobeats star Wizkid.

In 2020, during the #EndSARS protests, Davido faced criticism for his initial reluctance to take a clear stance on the movement. However, he later became an active participant, meeting with government officials and using his platform to advocate for change.

Legacy and Influence

Davido’s impact on Afrobeats and African music cannot be overstated. He has played a pivotal role in bringing the genre to a global audience and has inspired countless young artists to pursue careers in music. His ability to merge African sounds with international trends has made him a trailblazer in the industry.

As one of the leading figures of the Afrobeats movement, Davido’s legacy extends beyond music. He has become a cultural icon, using his influence to support social causes, champion African excellence, and bridge the gap between Africa and the rest of the world through music.

Conclusion

Davido’s rise from a wealthy background to global stardom is a testament to his determination, talent, and vision. He has not only transformed Afrobeats into a global sensation but has also used his platform to inspire and empower others. As he continues to break new ground and set new standards, Davido remains one of Africa’s most beloved and influential music stars.